Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Target Price to €68.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.