Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

