Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,937.50 ($38.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,272.84. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.