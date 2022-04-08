Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

