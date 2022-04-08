Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target to CHF 157

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 185 to CHF 157 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

