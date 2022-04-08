Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 270

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 270 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

