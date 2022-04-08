Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 590

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 518.10 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.63. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 520.20 ($6.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

