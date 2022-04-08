Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 1259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$12.18 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

