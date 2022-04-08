Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Up 7.9%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.47 and last traded at 3.40. Approximately 62,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 61,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.92.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

