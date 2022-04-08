Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Up 7.9%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.47 and last traded at 3.40. Approximately 62,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 61,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.15.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.92.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)
