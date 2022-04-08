DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00293459 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.46 or 0.01652945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002960 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

