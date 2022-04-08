Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

