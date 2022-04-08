Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Insider Buys $13,140.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 9,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
