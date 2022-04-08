Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.62 and last traded at C$33.25. Approximately 220,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 144,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

DFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$766.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Corporation will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

