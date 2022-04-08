Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 1.8%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 147,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 271,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

