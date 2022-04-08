Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.01

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $3.57. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 611 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Decisionpoint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

