De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $143.50

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.50 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.36). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 215,483 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.50. The firm has a market cap of £210.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.
De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)
