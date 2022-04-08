DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

