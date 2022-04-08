DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.
About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBM Global (DBMG)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.