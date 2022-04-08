DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling.

