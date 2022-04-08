Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,395,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,668. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $125.41 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.