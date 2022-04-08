Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

