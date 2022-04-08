Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

