Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 1,534,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

