Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 389.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.46. 1,635,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

