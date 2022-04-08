Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 9.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,583,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.94. 334,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,463. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

