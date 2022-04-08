Dai Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Dai has a total market cap of $9.40 billion and $324.09 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00035993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00106157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,400,148,275 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

