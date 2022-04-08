D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FINS opened at $15.77 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

