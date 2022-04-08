D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,069 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Quanterix worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $409,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

QTRX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.