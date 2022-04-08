D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
