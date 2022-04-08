D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $118.42 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $109.94 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

