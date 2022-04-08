D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

