D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.69% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,826,000.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Davis Select International ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

