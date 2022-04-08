D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46.

