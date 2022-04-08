D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

