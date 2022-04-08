D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 227 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

