Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYXT. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.