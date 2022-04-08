Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 23,148 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $22,289,000.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

