CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.
CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
