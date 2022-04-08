CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

