CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CONE. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

