Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Cyren shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 978,700 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cyren alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.