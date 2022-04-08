Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Cyren shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 978,700 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
