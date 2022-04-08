Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.16

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 43042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclo Therapeutics (CTDH)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.