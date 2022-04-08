Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).
