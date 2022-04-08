CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.01

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.01 and traded as low as $36.00. CyberOptics shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 101,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.