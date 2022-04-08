CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Tops $4.19 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $208,246.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,511.29 or 0.99988523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.16 or 0.00260042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

