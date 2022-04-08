CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.21.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $165.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,810,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

