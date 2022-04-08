Cwm LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,814,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.21 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.