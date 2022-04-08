Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 17,757 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

