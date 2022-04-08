Cwm LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NPK stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $107.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

