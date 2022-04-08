Cwm LLC Invests $1.95 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000.

FOCT stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

