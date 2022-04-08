Cwm LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

