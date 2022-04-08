Cwm LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 57,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

